When it comes to maintaining your health, routine check-ups and appointments are key.
“Early detection saves lives,” Plano resident Debi Olson said. “I cannot stress how much it has saved my life.”
Olson, a Solis Mammography diagnostic patient, has become an advocate for that message, brought on by her own personal experience.
Olson had always been healthy, and had gone in regularly for her mammograms until last year, when she put it off for a couple of months. When she went in in January, doctors found two lumps in her right breast — one that had grown to the size of a bar of soap in 18 months.
“It could be a matter of life or death,” Olson said. “I was very lucky I had a double mastectomy and did not have to have any radiation or chemo. But my story could have been totally different with a different ending had I waited just another six months.”
Solis Mammography’s theme this year is “Breast cancer doesn’t quarantine.” Staff members are working to get that message out, especially at a time when some might not be as likely to schedule an appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re living in unprecedented times. No one could have foreseen the emergence of COVID-19 and the impact it has had on our society,” Solis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alexander Sardiña said. “All communities had to take the time to figure out how to co-exist with COVID. Unfortunately, this precautionary pause unwillingly resulted in unplanned delays in patient care.
“However, breast cancer ‘does not quarantine.’ One out of every eight women will still be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There are women who are walking around with undiagnosed breast cancer. As we resume a sense of normalcy, it is time to prioritize breast health. We need to expedite the diagnosis and get on the path to recovery. Postponing an annual mammogram or waiting until next year is simply not an option.”
Solis has taken steps to make sure its environment is healthy for staff and patients, including screening of all staff and patients at the time of arrival; continuous and vigorous cleaning of countertops, doorknobs and equipment; continued social distancing except at the point of care; personal protective equipment for clinical staff; face masks or fabric face covering requirements for all patients; no guests or family members allowed in during appointments; and constant review and alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
While regular exams are key, Sardiña said there are several signs to look for in between visits that could signal a problem. Those signs include a new breast lump or mass, enlarged lymph nodes in the upper chest, nipple discharge, puckering or dimpling of the skin, newly inverted nipples or changes in the size or shape of the breasts.
Sardiña also offers the following advice:
• Start at 40: If you are of average risk, begin having mammograms annually at age 40
• Make it a habit: Routine annual mammograms can detect early stage breast cancers at a time when they are most treatable.
• Do it monthly: Self-exams should be performed at the same time, every month to check for changes in size, shape and texture.
• Know your risks: Become familiar with your risk factors. There are lifestyle and genetic predispositions that can impact your risk for developing breast cancer; this includes knowing and understanding your breast density.
• You are never too young: Breast health awareness and education should begin in your 20’s and 30’s.
“Don’t wait. Call and make your mammogram appointment today,” Olson said.
Solis Mammography is a department of Medical City Weatherford. For more information, visit solismammo.com or call 817-594-1227.
