PALO PINTO — Residents in much of Palo Pinto County will be getting broadband internet after commissioners on Monday approved more than 20 road bores for a fiber optic network.
"We're all pretty excited about it," Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Shawn Humphries told commissioners Monday, speaking for the Possum Kingdom Lake community he serves.
The broadband network will be available to anyone who gets their electricity from United Cooperative Services.
The rural electric cooperative's service area includes Possum Kingdom Lake's east shore but not its west-shore residents. The co-op also does not take in much of east and northeast Palo Pinto County including Mineral Wells.
The co-op does not serve any customers in Parker County.
According to United's website, customers subscribing to the broadband service will pay from $55 to $90 monthly, depending on the speed they choose. Humphries said the area's internet provider charges $142 monthly.
The discussion arose from a request by the National Rural Telecommunications Council, a coalition of more than 1,500 rural utilities including United Cooperative. The council had asked permission to drill 20 to 25 bores beneath county roads as part of a plan to lay a fiber optic network both underground and overhead on United Cooperative's existing poles.
"It'll blow our community up right now," Humphries said.
United's communications director, John Davis, said later in an email the co-op's tentative plan is to have the high-speed internet service "active and available in Palo Pinto County by the end of 2022."
In other action Monday, commissioners:
• Agreed to buy 20 desktop computers for various offices. The decision will replace workplace computers that are more than a decade old and operate on similarly aged software, consultant Ray Bertrand said.
The consultant said county employees routinely call him about slow computer speeds.
He presented a bid for 40 Hewlett Packard computers, with up-to-date software included, at a cost of around $70,000. That, he said, would tackle about one-fifth of the old-equipment problem.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer agreed the court should start replacing the aging work stations. But Fryer balked at the unplanned spending.
"We need to get a plan and budget it every year," he said, later adding, "I don't have an issue with doing all of that. I have an issue that we didn't budget this."
There was brief discussion of replacing only the most troublesome computers, maybe four. Bertrand cautioned that the prices he was quoting were likely to rise with time.
The court eventually agreed, on Fryer's motion, to buy half the units on the bid, for $35,247 to be taken from the budget's capital improvements fund.
• Kept the county's burn ban in place. Outdoor burning remains forbidden in unincorporated areas of the county.
The ban already was in force, and the decision came as the county was in the moderate drought category on the U.S. Drought Monitor. Far southeast Palo Pinto County, and a tiny area on its midwest border, were listed in severe drought.
Parker County's northwestern third was listed in moderate drought Monday, with the remainder of that county in severe drought.
• Accepted a favorable audit of county bookkeeping from outside auditors Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming.
Auditor Mike Edgin told the court the county's financial statements present its tally of local, state and federal tax spending "fairly in all material aspects" with the exception of judicial revenues not being recorded.
He also praised the county's $15.6 million fund balance, which he said meets the standard government finance goal of keeping three to six months of emergency reserves.
"So, you're almost double that," he said. " So you have a very healthy fund balance for the county."
• Agreed to trade a landowner on Grimes Road in Precinct 2 help removing a tree and financial help with a fence in exchange for 10 feet of right-of-way the property owner has there.
"We've got right-of-way issues," County Judge Shane Long said. "So anytime we can get some of that is good."
• Approved $5,000 in county support for Charlie's Angels, a nonprofit senior citizens service organization. The contribution was approved when the court wrote this year's spending plan, and Monday's action disperses the funds.
