AUSTIN — Conner Cowdrey, Sydney Lane and Austin Cole of the Brock FFA Chapter were awarded the Sheep Production, Vegetable Production and Nursery Operations Proficiency Awards at the 94th annual Texas FFA State Convention held June 11-15.
The Proficiency Awards program encourages members to set personal goals and learn practical skills. The program provides recognition to FFA members for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in their Supervised Agricultural Experience programs.
The Supervised Agricultural Experience program is an individualized application of classroom learning beyond scheduled class time and has been a standard part of agricultural education since 1917. Students’ SAEs may be entrepreneurial enterprises, employment experiences or research projects. Their applications won both district and area competitions before being considered by the state-selected committee in early June.
The 93rd annual Texas FFA Convention recorded approximately 10,000 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 139,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA, visit www.mytexasffa.org.
Cowdrey has kept meticulous records of the sheep flock that he owns. He raises these sheep and sells them making enough of a profit to support him through college at Texas Tech.
Lane has raised and shown crops since she was young. All of the excess produce she grows is sold or made into a canned product then being sold running her own vegetable business.
Cole has worked in the greenhouse that have been in their family for three generations. He has kept records of his paychecks and recorded all of the lessons learned in the family greenhouse, furthering his knowledge of horticulture.
Each of these students are state champions in their divisions and will receive a scholarship at the Texas FFA Convention.
