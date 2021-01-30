Brock ISD student earns All-State band honors

BROCK — The Association of Texas Small School Bands announced the selection of the 2021 ATSSB All-State band last week, with Brock High School freshman clarinet player Annie Nash receiving the honor.
Nash is a member of the Music of Brock Band and was chosen for this distinction after performing in competitive auctions across the state at regional and state levels. More than 10,000 high school band students from across Texas auditioned in 22 different regions for a place in their respective region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced, only 306 of the 2,398 advancing were selected for all-state honors.
Nash is a private student of Ben Davis and plays the clarinet under the direction of Matt Daily and Megan Woods at BHS.
“Congratulations to Annie for all the hard work she’s put forth to make the All-State band and for representing Brock ISD with such amazing talent and work ethic,” Daily said.
The ATSSB All- State Band will meet in Melissa, Texas, June 9-12, and will present a concert at 9 a.m. June 12, in the Melissa Performance Hall.
