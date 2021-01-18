Brock ISD's Ed Foundation drive draws tremendous support

Soon after Brock community members filed the paperwork to apply for a 501c3 to start an education foundation for the school district last year, COVID-19 hit, putting them at a standstill.
In the fall, they decided to move ahead with a founding donor drive, not really knowing what to expect with the pandemic still ongoing.
“When the [foundation board started tossing around a number for our goal, we discussed the reality that the world is in the middle of a pandemic and our country is in a political state that none of us have ever experienced,” board member and Vice President of Fundraising Danielle Felts said. “With that, we knew we had our work cut out for us raising any money at all. Then you throw in the factor of not being able to hold a special event under the state’s order to not gather in large crowds. We knew we were limited in avenues to fundraise.
“We were also facing a pretty short timeframe of about two months in order to put funds to work with the spring semester.”
Financial goals were tossed around ... $75,000, then $100,000.
“[Superintendent] Cade [Smith] responded with a nod and said to the board, ‘I think $100,000 is completely doable. This is Brock,’” Felts said.
Fast forward to 2021, when the board wrapped up its founding donor drive earlier this month. The net total? About $225,000 from 99 donors consisting of businesses, families and individuals.
“I always like to shoot big, but it was beyond my wildest expectations, especially with COVID,” Foundation Executive Director Natalie Parrish said. “I think it all just goes along with who we are in Brock ISD and the spirit of our community.”
The Brock ISD Education Foundation plans to use the money — 100 percent of which will stay in the community — to focus on grants for teachers.
The board plans to open up applications for grants in April. A couple of grant writing workshops will also be set up starting next month to offer any grant-writing guidance for teachers. The board hopes to be able to award the grants in May so teachers can start implementing them for the next school year.
“The Brock ISD Education Foundation was created for the betterment of our teachers, our kids and community,” Foundation Board President Kimberley Thomas said. “As we are able to award grants, we give the teachers and students the opportunity to take their education to a higher level, enrich their critical thinking and problem solving skills and better prepare them for what the future might hold.
“For Brock ISD, it means advancement, achievement, enrichment and success. The foundation allows teachers and students alike to keep dreaming those big dreams and setting those high goals.”
To find out more about the Brock ISD Education Foundation, visit brockisd.net and click on the Education Foundation tab.
