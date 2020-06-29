Brock man charged with five counts of child porn possession

A Parker County grand Jury charged Britt Michael Fincher, 35, of Brock, on June 23 with five counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
As part of an ongoing child pornography investigation, a Texas Department of of Public Safety special agent executed a search warrant at a residence in Brock on Feb. 18, according to the probable cause affidavit. The agent made contact with Fincher and during an interview Fincher stated he had previously downloaded child pornography. Fincher gave consent for the agent to search his communication devices inside of the home.
The agent and a DPS criminal investigator located files of pre-pubescent females performing sexual acts, according to the affidavit.
“Mr. Fincher was indicted for five counts of possession of child pornography, a third degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,” Parker County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “The case was randomly assigned to the 415th District Court, Judge Graham Quisenberry presiding. If he is convicted of any of the counts, Mr. Fincher will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.”
Fincher was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on Feb. 19 on a $25,000 bond. He bonded out the same day.
Others indicted on June 23 include:
• Jon Michael Berge, two counts of theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Miguel Angel Cantu, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Jose Luis Chavez, Jr., unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Ray Charles Chunn, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• James Donald Dishman, Jr., driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Jarrett Shane Heddins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Carlos Michael Hernandez, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Jacob Paul Hernandez, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Jason Jerome Jewett, assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Anthony Carl Jones, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than five items.
• Timothy Michael King, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Martin Matel Madrid, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Donald Jay Pryor, credit or debit card abuse.
• Bryan Robert Rivera, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Eddie Ancelmo Vazquez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Joshua Dallas White, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Lance Ambrose Winebrinner, assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation and assault of family/household member with previous conviction.
• Belma Zuniga, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Christopher Dale Bright, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Darrin Lewis Cook, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Autumne Rose Cothrum, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Kiera Kenrae Davis, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, less than 400 grams; tampering/fabricating physical evidence; and evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Ladarrius Deonte Dunn, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• John Daniel Fuentes, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• William Jodell Golden, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jamie Rena Haney, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Lori Michelle Herron, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Shaun Edward Hill, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Joshua Aaron Hough, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Cristina Ann Jackson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kyle James Jorgensen, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury.
• Gabriel Nicaeus Lawton, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Dakota Wayne McBride, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Allison Brooke Ore, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
• Taylor Onie Ray, Jr., assault on a peace officer or judge, evading arrest detention with vehicle, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated robbery.
• Juan Antonio Sauceda, intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle.
• James Tyler Tillison, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Cyrus Dain Valentine, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Locadio Yanez, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
