Brock senior selected as All-State musician

Brock High School senior and choir member Sydney Strand will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Choir in San Antonio Feb. 11 at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Strand was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region and area levels. She made second chair in auditions.
Strand sings with the Brock High School Choir, where she is choir president, under the direction of Sandra Norrell, a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin.
This is Strand’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization, as last year she achieved being named first alternate.
She is the daughter of Christy and Dennis Barber and Verlo Strand.
Strand is also involved in AP Music Theory, National Honor Society, tennis and was a lead in the recent Seussical Production at BHS.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. More than 1,800 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.
Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.
These All-State students participate in four days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention before performing for thousands of attendees. For the All-State concert and conductor information, visit the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.
Founded in 1921, Texas Music Educators Association is an association of over 14,000 members dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. Visit www.tmea.org/convention for more information.
