Brock's Nash named All-State Musician

Annie Nash, a member of the Music of Brock High School Band, will perform with the Texas All-State Association of Texas Small School Bands in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Nash was chosen for this honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region and area levels. Nash is under the direction of Band Director Matt Daily, a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Nash's second time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. She is the daughter of Lisa Nash.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.
More than 1,800 students are selected through a process that begins with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles. Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.
These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the "Performances" section of www.tmea.org/convention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.