Brock's Peters-Harris named Regional Teacher of the Year

WHITE SETTLEMENT — A Mansfield ISD elementary teacher and a Brock ISD secondary teacher have been selected to represent the north-central Texas region in this year’s state Teacher of the Year competition.
Hadley Brown, a first-grade teacher at Roberta Tipps STEAM Academy in Mansfield ISD, and Stephanie Peters-Harris, a special education teacher at Brock Junior High School in Brock ISD, were named the 2021 Region 11 Teachers of the Year during a special awards ceremony on Aug. 5. The ceremony, hosted by the Education Service Center Region 11 and funded by the Educational Employees Credit Union, recognizes all of the teachers of the year from school districts in the north-central Texas region. The Teacher of the Year Program, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Administrators, allows districts to submit one elementary and one secondary candidate to compete at the regional and state levels. Seventy-one teachers, representing 39 school districts in Region 11, participated in this year’s competition.
District winners who competed for the regional award were required to submit their resumes describing their educational history and professional development. In addition, they were asked to write their own professional biography as well as five lengthy essays detailing:
• a defining lesson they have developed,
• a special project or initiative they have participated in that contributed to school culture,
• an example of how they ensure that education transcends the classroom,
• knowledge of major educational issues, and
• their message/platform should they be selected as the state teacher of the year.
The regional selection panel, comprised of teachers (including three past regional winners), assistant principals, and central office staff from school districts within Region 11, reviewed and scored all of the essays before selecting Brown and Harris as the regional winners. In addition to these two regional winners, 10 teachers (five elementary and five secondary) were recognized with a “best of category” essay award.
Peters-Harris is a junior high special education teacher in Brock ISD, a position she has held since 2009. Prior to that, she served as a special education teacher for 14 years in Mansfield ISD. She received an associate’s degree in education from Tarrant County Community College and a liberal arts degree in Sociology from the University of Texas at Arlington. She also participated in the Tarleton Model for Accelerated Teacher Education program at Tarleton State University.
Harris’ colleagues recognize her for being a passionate, dedicated, student-centered educator who seeks to improve student growth and school culture while promoting community service. She has utilized her leadership skills to serve as the Student Council advisor at her campus for the past 11 years. Under her guidance, her campus has been honored as a Texas Association of Student Councils sweepstakes school for 10 years. In addition, her students were named a National Gold Council of Excellence for the past two years by the National Association of Secondary School Principals Student Leadership program.
Harris joins her students in earning awards, including being named the Texas Association of Student Councils District 3 Middle-Level Advisor of the Year and the state Middle-Level Advisor of the Year in 2016. She has described herself as a champion of students who holds an “unwavering belief in their endless possibilities.”
Brown and Harris will now compete at the state level for the Texas Teacher of the Year award. The Texas Association of School Administrators’ selection committee will meet to review the applications of the regional winners on Aug. 14-16, and then name three elementary teachers and three secondary teachers as state semifinalists in the competition. These six semifinalists will then participate in an interview with the selection committee. The elementary and secondary state winners will be announced at the end of September.
Springtown ISD's Michelle McKinzie was one of the 10 "best of category" essay award winners, under the State Teacher of the Year Platform at the secondary level.
