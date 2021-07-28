Brooks selected as Weatherford's new director of finance

WEATHERFORD — Dawn Brooks has been named director of finance for the city of Weatherford, effective immediately. Brooks has served two years in the organization as the assistant finance director and most recently served as the interim finance director.
"Brooks brings 20 years of experience in city government, including assistant finance director, accounting manager and senior accountant," said City Manager James Hotopp. "I have strong confidence in Brooks and know she will do very well in her new role."
Brooks holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration and Master of Public Administration. Prior to accepting the job in Weatherford, Brooks worked for the city of Fontana, California where she served as an accountant II and accounting manager for approximately 12 years.
"I look forward to working with city council and city leadership to manage the city's finances in a manner that best serves the citizens of Weatherford and promotes transparency and accountability," said Brooks. "I am eager to continue in a role that helps the city provide the best services to the community and build a strong community."
