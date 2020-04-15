Brookshire's donates $10K to Center of Hope

Brookshire Grocery Co. is donating $10,000 to the Parker County Center of Hope as part of an effort to support food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This donation is a portion of the $1 million donation Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving to food banks across Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company is also matching customer donations up to $500,000, so the Center of Hope will also receive donations from customers who visit the Weatherford and Aledo stores.
Center of Hope Director of Development Lyndsie Montgomery said the fact that Center of Hope is receiving this donation is “absolutely amazing.”
“And, it gives the people in our community another opportunity to give back as well,” she said.
The donated money will go toward the center’s operations fund to feed people in Parker County, Montgomery said.
“We’ve been humbled and honored to serve Parker County for 20 years, and so the ability to give back to our community as individuals and as an organization is an honor, and we’re honored to have been trusted to do so,” Montgomery said. “Clearly, our community trusts us to do the right thing with the funds that are donated. We always greatly appreciate that.”
From March 16-31, Center of Hope had 63 new families seeking services, Montgomery said, and the center shared 3,845 pounds of food. The center also gave $4,849 of financial assistance to over 38 families during that period.
During the pandemic, Center of Hope is handling cases remotely and by a case-by-case basis, Montgomery said. The drive-through pantry opened back up to distribute food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The $1 million donation will be distributed across BGC’s market area including the East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, FoodNet Food Bank (Louisiana), Northeast Louisiana Foodbank and Harvest Regional Food Bank (Texarkana) during the next two years, according to a company press release. Through May 5, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 scan coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout. Customer contributions and BGC’s match will be donated to a local food bank in each community.
The $1 million donation and the additional $500,000 match program will bring more than 16 million meals for families in East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, according to the press release.
“Our company is committed to supporting our communities and helping give hope to those at risk,” Brookshire Grocery Co. Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire said in the press release. “We know people are in need right now and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve. We care about our neighbors and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.”
