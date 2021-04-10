Burch pianists bring home honors from annual music festival

The Texas Federation of Music Clubs sponsored its annual Junior Festival on Feb. 27, 2021 and 51 students from the Burch School of Music participated in this event.
Because of the COVID pandemic, a satellite venue was set up at the Burch School in Weatherford, rather than being at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth. All 51 students from the Burch School performed two solos by memory for the Piano Solo category, and two students also performed concertos. These students were from Weatherford, Aledo, Fort Worth, Mineral Wells, Palo Pinto and Springtown. Teachers who prepared these students were Dr. Holly Hughes, Russell Hughes and Steve Lent. Judges for the BSM students were Drs. Mark and Lauren Puckett of Hardin-Simmons University.
Students who earned any kind of a Superior rating (Superior Plus, Superior or Superior Minus) qualified for a state competition, which will be held virtually in May.
Forty-six students qualified for the state competition — of those, 20 received the top rating of Superior Plus: Thomas Adams, Claire Ashby, Lucy Bengfort, Kaitlin Brummer (Superior Plus rating in both solo and concerto categories), Seth Bullard (Superior Plus rating in both solo and concerto categories), Behr Gentsch, Rebecca Gilchrist, Ailee Haynes, Reed Johnson, Kolten Jordan, Sophia Knowles, Terran Leatherman, Tyler Leatherman, Meg McCright, Reagan McKinney, Elizabeth Phillips, Olivia Stukey, Gwyneth Wise, Matthew Zarkivach and Tell Zylman.
