Burch pianists invited to perform in Fort Worth

Fifteen pianists from the Burch School of Music traveled to Fort Worth last month for a Master Class at Texas Wesleyan University. Dr. Ilka Araujo invited the students, their families and their teachers to come to the campus and get the opportunity of playing on a big stage and on a top-of-the-line Steinway concert grand.
The students were seventh through 12th graders and many of them had been students at the Burch School since they were toddlers in the Kindermusik program. They each performed a solo, and Araujo gave them brief comments to improve their performances.
Teachers from the BSM were Dr. Holly Hughes, Russell Hughes and Steve Lent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.