Burch School of Music declares three-way tie in fundraising

Each December the Weatherford Music Teachers Association holds a fundraiser at Antonio’s restaurant in Weatherford. The money raised helps fund festivals, scholarships, and other events throughout the year.
The Burch School of Music offers a special prize among its students for the most funds raised for this event. This year, three youngsters tied for first place and were awarded musical laser lamps. Madi Dutcher earned the Treble Clef lamp, Rowan Johnston won the Eighth-notes lamp, and Austen Johnston won the Piano lamp. All three students are in their first year of piano study, and they bested many older students who were seasoned fund raisers.
The students are taught by Russell Hughes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.