Burch School of Music hosts February recital

Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Rain, occasionally heavy, ending early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain, occasionally heavy, ending early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.