Burch School of Music hosts February recital

The Burch School of Music hosted its second of four recitals on Feb. 25 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Weatherford.
Eighteen students performed a wide variety of piano solos and even a movement of a Mozart Concerto. Most students were preparing for the annual festival of Texas Federation of Music Clubs and many had two pieces to perform. Of the 18 students, eight were first-year students making their public debut. Teachers who prepared these performers for recital were Steve Lent, Holly and Russell Hughes.
For information about upcoming recitals, contact Dr. Holly Hughes at 817-341-2345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.