PALO PINTO — Residents of unincorporated parts of Palo Pinto County can burn trash or brush outside again after commissioners on Monday lifted a burn ban that had been in effect since September.
"It was in effect before that for a long time," County Judge Shane Long said. "There will be plenty of brush piles people want to get rid of today and this week."
The ban had been in place most of last spring and all summer except for a short span after heavy rainfall at the end of August.
The judge also reported the court heard a presentation during its Monday session that exposed a risk to the county's authority to collect a vital tax on tourists.
The Hotel Occupancy Tax, sometimes called the hotel/motel tax, levies a few cents on overnight visitors. The county distributes the funds to chambers of commerce in Mineral Wells, Strawn and Possum Kingdom Lake, which use the money to promote their tourism mission.
However, consultant Jeff Hinkston's report uncovered a clause in legislation authorizing the county to collect the tax that ties that authority to the smaller population it had in the late seventies or early eighties.
"You can have that tax in a county of 30,000 or less and that borders Possum Kingdom Lake," Long paraphrased the decades old part tax code section. "It affected Palo Pinto County, Young County and Stephens County."
Palo Pinto is the larger of the three counties and appears likely to surpass the population threshold in the 2030 Census.
"The concern is we're at 28,686," Long said. "In eight years, we'll have another census."
Long said commissioners agreed the court could ask Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, to sponsor a local bill in the upcoming legislative session to protect the tax.
Cities and counties are fond of the HOT tax as a way to promote tourism without taxing local residents.
In other action Monday, commissioners
• Discussed the need to provide the Department of Public Safety a safe site to inspect heavy trucks using county roads. DPS troopers are tasked with regularly ensuring heavy haulers are within legal weight limits for the roads they travel.
"The troopers had some ideas," Long said. "They have limited resources, and it's hard to work county roads."
• Approved $1,470 for interior Christmas decorations, including a tree, at the newly operational Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells.
"We don't want to be the odd agency out, over there," Long said. "We want to represent the county and Mineral Wells along with all the other decorations the city has."
• Appointed two board members each to Emergency Services Districts 1 and 2. The appointments are good for full, two-year terms beginning in January.
Tye Jackson and Rodney Hall were named to the ESD1 board, Jackson as its president.
And Andrew Watts and Josh Winbourn were named for ESD2.
