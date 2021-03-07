Bush Legacy Republican Women of Weatherford has announced that Star Parker will be the guest speaker for BLRWW fundraising dinner April 16, at Dove Ridge Vineyard in Weatherford.
The event is the major fundraiser for the club. The dinner will feature Parker, founder and president of CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education.
CURE is a non-profit policy institute based in Washington DC that fights poverty to restore dignity through messages of faith, freedom and personal responsibility.
The vision of CURE is to preserve, promote and protect Christianity, capitalism and the constitution to improve culture, reduce government dependency and to build race relations.
CURE works in public policy, the public square, and in poor communities through three programs: A policy program that works directly with the White House and the Congress on Welfare Reform ideas; a media program that includes rapid response, a daily news site, blackcommunitynews.com and a TV Show, CURE America with Star Parker; and a clergy program that umbrellas a national network of more than 950 conservative clergy who serve in various distressed zip codes around the country.
Bush Legacy Republican Women of Weatherford is now selling table sponsorships and tickets for the event. VIP guests will have the opportunity to meet Parker and take home a photo with her. For more information, call 817-594-5029 or visit BLRWW.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.