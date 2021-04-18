BUSINESS: Blue Beacon Truck Wash relocates to new property off Bankhead Highway

Blue Beacon Truck Wash opened its doors to a new building on April 6, relocating from its old facility on Santa Fe Drive to the new property located at East Bankhead Highway and Interstate 20.
“The two-bay Santa Fe location has been serving customers since early 1985 and customer demand has grown,” said Vice President of Truck Wash Operations Jack Lennon. “The new location allows us to increase to four bays. This will allow local service and delivery vehicles to get washed and get back to serving their customers quickly.”
Three of the four bays are now operating, with the fourth bay to open soon. In addition to serving local service customers, the location offers exterior washes for over-the-road tractor/trailers, and smaller vehicles including pickups, step vans, sprinter vans, RV’s and trailers of all types.
“Our location employees 40-50 people and we’re open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” General Manager Bobby Terry said. “We have the right wash, equipment, and manpower for every vehicle that doesn’t fit in a standard car wash.”
About Blue Beacon Truck Wash: Blue Beacon Truck Wash is a family-owned business headquartered in Salina, Kansas, which operated 109 truck wash locations across the United States.
