Mike Rhea, CEO of First Bank Texas, announced the promotion of several employees of First National Bank, First Bank Texas.
Don Rice has been promoted to executive vice president — chief lending officer. Rice will also serve as Parker County area president. He joined First Bank Texas in 2018 and has been in banking 28 years.
Rice offices in the Weatherford First Bank Texas location, and will soon move into the new Willow Park First Bank Texas location to open Summer 2021.
John Patterson has been promoted to senior vice president. He recently marked his 16th year with First Bank Texas. Patterson began his career with First Bank Texas as a teller and has served in various rolls at the bank: customer service, loan assistant, new accounts, accounts payable, security officer, network administrator, collections officer and a lender.
He is active in the community as a coach for Weatherford Community Ed volleyball, past president and now member of the Optimist Club, treasurer of the Salvation Army for the Parker County and member of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Young Business Leaders. He and his wife Chelsey have two very active children. Patterson offices in the Palo Pinto Street location of First Bank Texas Weatherford Bank.
Jarrod Dickey has been promoted to senior vice president. Dickey has been in banking for 17 years as a loan officer. He joined First Bank Texas four years ago as a vice president. He and his wife Jill are very active in many community events and charities.
Dickey is currently president of the Peaster ISD Education Foundation, board of director on the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation, first vice president of Weatherford Noon Lions Club (president-elect effective in June 2021) and member of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Young Business Leaders.
Dickey is a seventh generation Weatherford resident. His grandmother worked for the bank long ago. He and his family enjoy many outdoor fun activities. Dickey offices in the Palo Pinto Street location of First Bank Texas Weatherford Bank.
Lee Ann Neal was promoted to assistant vice president. She has been with First Bank Texas for 23 years as an administrative loan assistant.
She and her husband enjoy time with their family and grandchildren, camping and traveling. Neal offices in the Palo Pinto Street location of First Bank Texas Weatherford Bank.
Justin Ball was recently promoted to assistant vice president appraisal administrator. Ball began his banking career with First Bank Texas four years ago in the credit department.
He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and enjoys playing golf, going to concerts, traveling, BBQ and anything outdoors. He offices in the FBT Palo Pinto Street location of First Bank Texas Weatherford Bank location.
Jane Adams was promoted to assistant vice president — assistant cashier and lobby manager. She has been with First Bank Texas for 18 months and has been in the banking industry for 21 years.
She is a member of the ladies auxiliary of the Pecan Plantation VFD. Her husband James is the fire chief. Jane and her family enjoy travel, photography, participating in 5Ks and time with their grandchild. Jane offices in the Palo Pinto Street location of First Bank Texas Weatherford Bank location.
Lindsey Fox was promoted to assistant vice president. She began her banking career 17 years ago and joined First Bank Texas nine months ago.
She enjoys spending time with her husband and four kids attending various sports (currently baseball and softball) games, doing yard work, grilling out and relaxing in the backyard. Fox offices in the Palo Pinto Street location of First Bank Texas FBT Weatherford Bank location.
