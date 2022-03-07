Businesses fighting inflation, lingering COVID effects

Mandy Ward recently retired from nursing, but COVID is still a daily confrontation.
Now, though, it’s part of her challenge as a new restaurateur with her husband, Robert. The couple took over The Backroads Cafe in Brock around the first of February, and their supply chain and inflation headaches began immediately.
“Right now, it’s coming in,” she said of the paraphernalia every restaurant is expected to provide its guests. “But we are trying to reduce the usage of the Styrofoam. Straws are a big issue.”
Inflation, too, is presenting challenges as the couple embarks on their new business venture.
“We have not changed our menu, but our food costs have gone up tremendously,” she said. “So we’re going to have to address that when we get our feet on the ground. We don’t want to, but we don’t have a choice.”
The retired nurse feels she just can’t escape COVID’s tentacles.
“Oh, absolutely,” she said, adding they plan to begin checking temperatures at the door but will not mandate masks.
At the other end of the county, Chicken Express owner Gordon Jones faces similar issues with straws, disposable cups, four-ounce gravy cups and cost hikes steeper than he’s seen in nearly 25 years of ownership.
The warehouse supplying his and hundreds of Chicken Express franchises, he said, is having its own problems with producers who make what he needs.
“As far as the supply chain, we have straw issues,” he said. “I’ve actually had to go outsource my own straws, or we wouldn’t have straws. … Spoons have been a little bit of an issue.”
Jones keeps his own, smaller warehouse, which he said has eased the supplies challenges -- somewhat.
“Somebody’s playing a game with supply and demand,” he said, after noting four-ounce Styrofoam cups that were $17 to $24 a case had jumped to $48 to $52 as of Feb. 22.
The cost of his chicken isn’t chicken scratch either. A 40-pound case of tenders historically hovered around $84.
“That same product, right there today, cost me $140,” he said.
Jones said customers have been kind in the face of rising inflation.
“Nobody complains about it,” he said. “Everybody understands what’s going on. They all support small business. They feel it themselves when they buy a gallon of milk or a gallon of gasoline.”
Like Ward, and probably most Americans, he’s ready to put COVID in the rear-view mirror.
“You would figure by now it would be no more of an issue,” he said. “But the issue seems to be getting worse instead of better.”
He no longer looks for an end in sight, and chuckled a bit at what’s almost a quaint notion.
“The year COVID hit, we thought it was bad,” Jones said.”But we certainly realized the second year was worse. We’re in our third year, and I really don’t see any way back.”
Neither does a Weatherford builder currently putting Dutch Brothers Coffee chains across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.
“We have to plan ahead in areas we used to not have to,” said Kevin Cleveland, owner of C&S Development Services and a Weatherford city councilman. “And I don’t see it changing anytime soon.”
Cleveland did have good news to report.
“The only thing changing is more people are coming in looking for work,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s inflation pushing their ability to do that or not. Salary expectations are rising a lot. Everybody (who hires) is competing for the same pool.”
The builder said COVID has handed people in his industry an unwanted excuse to “stop life and be OK with it.”
“It used to be, in the construction industry, you never stop life,” he said. “People’s ability to adapt and overcome has been somewhat offset by the ability to have an excuse for why they can’t overcome.”
