Businesses see success during Peach Week

Businesses saw success July 11-18 during the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce’s first ever Peach Week.
“Peach week was a success. There were lots of folks that participated in the scavenger hunt, visited local businesses and enjoyed lots of peachy treats throughout the week,” Weatherford Chamber President Tammy Gazzola said. “We loved seeing businesses and community members sharing Peach Week festivities and supporting local business. We have spoken to several businesses that said they were as busy as a typical Peach Festival day.”
Peach Week was an alternative this summer to the annual Parker County Peach Festival, which had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there really is no comparing the two, Gazzola said.
“ Peach Festival is a huge event that hosts over 200 vendors and had nearly 60,000 attendees in 2019, while Peach Week was an awareness campaign sharing information on local businesses and peachy items, activities,” Gazzola said. “Our goal with Peach Week was to support local businesses while celebrating the Parker County peach and reminding folks that we are the Peach Capital of Texas.”
Local businesses showcased their peachy treats from cobbler to ice cream, cheesecake, doughnuts and even peach flavored cotton candy.
“We loved hearing from individuals that don’t usually attend the festival that got involved in Peach Week,” Gazzola said. “Several stated that they had no idea there was so many peachy items throughout Weatherford. The scavenger hunt was a big hit. Many that participated said they visited places in Weatherford that they had never visited before. The scavenger hunt was something new for us and we were thrilled with the response. We have now purchased the program so we can do more of these throughout the year.”
Peach Week also helped bring awareness to locally grown peaches, like at Hutton Peach Farm.
“Peach Week brought an awareness that peaches are available throughout the summer. People don’t have to wait for Peach Festival to buy peaches,” Weatherford Chamber Director of Development Peggy Hutton, who’s husband Gary runs Hutton Peach Farm, said. “The chamber had many calls asking about where to purchase peaches since we weren’t having the festival. We put out a list of those that have peaches available in Parker County. Peach season usually lasts from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It was fun getting folks involved in Peach Week to realize all there is to offer in the Peach Capital of Texas.”
Gazzola said the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce does hope to return the annual Peach Festival next summer.
“But we will definitely incorporate Peach Week in our planning for future festivals,” Gazzola said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.