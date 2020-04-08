With meats sometimes unavailable at stores, local butcher shops have their hands full amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teel’s Custom Meat Processing Owner Chris Key said processing is scheduled two to three weeks in advance and now the schedule has reached June. Processing depends on what all can be fit into the cooler and how much work can be done in a day.
“We’re definitely a lot busier,” Key said. “A lot more people are scheduling beef and pigs to be processed, and then our retail, we manage to be able to keep meat on the counters, but it’s a little bit harder to keep up with the demand.”
Key said ground beef and chicken breasts are particularly in high demand, which has led to prices being a little higher than usual. The high demand has led to more working hours and paying overtime to employees.
“Generally, [ground beef and chicken breasts] are the cheapest,” Key said. “There’s a lot of dishes for hamburger and chicken, so that’s really the quickest, easiest thing for most people to get, and it’s really one of the more simple things to cook in general.”
Hamilton Wholesale Meats Manager Shane Hamilton also noticed more popularity in ground beef but said there has been a demand for all meat products as people are stocking up on meats.
“It’s not that there’s a shortage of meat products. It’s just the logistical availability of it is what’s forcing the prices up,” Hamilton said. “Say Walmart stocks their shelves in the morning and say the first 10 people wipe it out, well the next 100 people that come by, they don’t see any out there, so they panic and then they go to the next store and wipe it out, and it puts stress on the store and on the market in general because people can’t get what they need.”
Hamilton said the business has tripled since the outbreak and more people have been hired to keep up with the workload.
“We seem to be working harder in the same amount of time,” Hamilton said.
Two factors led to this busy period for butchers: canceled livestock shows led to a surplus beef and pigs, and grocery stores started running out of meat, Key said. Buying, selling and processing of livestock normally goes on during stock show season, but now scheduling is happening all at once.
“I’m hoping that people realize that going to a local producer is maybe a little bit smarter way to go and have beef in their freezer and not have to worry about if there is a shortage, they know they have meat in their freezer,” Key said. “Right now, generally people go week to week to the grocery store, and they rely on the grocery store to have what they need, but in a situation like this, if the grocery store is out then they’re in trouble.”
