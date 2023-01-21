WEATHERFORD — Two individuals have filed to seek seats on the Weatherford College board of trustees.
Filing for the vacancies in Places 4, 6 and 7, began Wednesday, with Scott Butler announcing his candidacy for Place 4 and incumbent Lela Morris filing for Place 7.
Butler, a Marine veteran and WC graduate, said he plans to run on a philosophy of an improved bond between the college and the community.
“We need board members who will advocate for quality educational opportunities that are also affordable in today’s economy,” he said. “Spending tax dollars on elaborate, non-academic-related assets is not sustainable.
“County residents dictate how the institution is led, and board members should pursue active involvement between Weatherford College and our community.”
This will be Butler’s second time to run for office, with his first campaign coming in 2017 in an unsuccessful challenge against Place 2 incumbent Judy McAnally.
If elected, Butler said he plans to work with other board members to ensure community needs are met with efficiently allocated resources and a focus on all students.
Place 4 is currently filled by Doug Dowd, who was appointed to the seat in May 2017 following the resignation of Dave Cowley. As of press time, Dowd had not yet filed for reelection. The filing deadline for the special election, which will be held May 6, is March 6.
Morris is filing to keep Place 7, which she won in 2017 against Richard Bowers. Morris was an employee at Weatherford College for 34 years before her retirement in December 2016.
As of press time, no challengers had filed for the seat.
Place 6 will also be on the May ballot. The seat is currently held by G.B. Bailey, who was appointed by trustees in June following the resignation of Sue Coody the month prior.
Filing for Places 6 and 7 ends Feb. 17.
