Local law enforcement agencies recently shared statistics on crime and other areas that may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic last month.
According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, there were 7,053 calls for service between March 1-31, 2019. That numbered declined this year to 6,757 calls for service between the same timeframe.
“We have seen a decline in our calls-for-service compared to last year at this time,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “But it’s impossible to say if those numbers are attributed to the COVID-19 quarantine.”
According to an article by The Texas Tribune, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards reported a 15-percent decrease, more than 10,000 people, in the county jail population in March. However, the arrests in March of 2019 compared to March of this year in Parker County actually increased from 75 to 102.
“Our current facility population is 368 inmates,” Parker County Jail Warden Ron King said. “Our normal number for this time of year average is around 400 inmates.”
The Weatherford Police Department saw an increase in reports and responses specific to assault on a family member, burglaries and thefts, disturbances with loud music, criminal trespassing at businesses and prowler calls.
In March, the PCSO reported about 92 burglary, theft and robbery offenses compared to 72 in March of 2019. The PCSO reported about 40 assault and harassment offenses, a slight increase from 34 in March of 2019.
However, the WPD has seen a decline in vehicle wrecks during this time.
“Over the last month we have seen a 55 percent reduction in traffic accidents,” Weatherford Deputy Chief of Police Chris Crawford said. “This data clearly demonstrates that the amount of daily traffic on the road has reduced significantly because of the stay at home orders.”
Crawford added that even through the COVID-19 pandemic, WPD is dedicated to protecting residents.
“We realize these are challenging times, but we will persevere because Weatherford is a strong community,” Crawford said. “Even in this time of uncertainty, we never lose focus of our dedication and mission to protect our citizens and serve this amazing community.”
