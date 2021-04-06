For years, Weatherford ISD has continued its homecoming tradition of honoring WHS ex-students who have experienced distinguished careers and/or have made an impact in the Weatherford community.
Weatherford ISD announces the Call for Nominations for the 2021 WHS Ex-Student Association awards for this year. Since 1998, the WHS Ex-Student Association has honored former students and faculty through their Distinguished Alumni and Service Awards program. Over the years, this honor has been given to those individuals of Weatherford whose achievements, strength of character and citizenship have served as models to inspire and challenge today’s young people. Any person may submit nominations for these prestigious awards.
All nominations must be received by Friday, May 14, 2021. Nomination forms for the Ex-Student Association and Athletic Hall of Fame awards are posted on the WHS Alumni website located at www.weatherfordisd.com. To access the Alumni page, click on the Community link located at the top of the website.
Recognitions will be made during WHS Homecoming activities tentatively scheduled for Oct. 7-9, 2021. For more information about these awards, please contact Charlotte LaGrone at 817-598-2956 or by email at clagrone@weatherfordisd.com.
