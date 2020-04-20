The capital murder trial for Christopher Mark Wall, 34, of Weatherford, has been set for September after being postponed from its original date of April 13.
Wall was indicted for capital murder in December of 2017 after Ashley Pohorence, 23, and Krista McClellan, 21, were found shot at First Financial Bank in Willow Park on Nov. 4, 2017. A third woman who witnessed the shooting escaped in a vehicle.
The case was pending last year while officials waited for DNA testing results from the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab, according to a previous statement from Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain. The trial was then scheduled to take place on April 13.
“We actually had the case scheduled for trial last Monday. However, it was postponed several months ago due to a defense expert witness who was having to have back surgery with an expected four-to-six-month recovery time,” Swain said. “It is now specially set for trial on Sept. 14.”
Pohorence, McClellan and the third woman had traveled from Arlington to meet with Wall at the bank to get money from him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Pohorence and McClellan had got into Wall’s vehicle in the bank parking lot and a few minutes later began to hurriedly exit the vehicle. Wall began shooting them with a firearm. The third woman was able to identify Wall because she had met him before the shooting.
“[The woman] knew Wall from having gone to Wall’s place of employment on Nov. 3 [2017] with McClellan and giving him a massage after Wall contacted them on the social media app, Backpage,” according to the affidavit. “[The woman] admitted that she and McClellan extorted approximately $8,000 from Wall by convincing him they had recorded him soliciting them for sex during the massage. She assumed the meeting in Willow Park was an attempt to ‘get’ more money from him.”
At the time of the murders, Wall was a registered nurse and director of behavioral health quality and administration at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
Wall was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on Nov. 5, 2017 and held on a $400,000 bond. Wall bonded out on Jan. 11, 2018.
