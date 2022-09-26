CARE pet rescue does big things from small town

MINGUS — A little animal rescue outfit is doing big things far beyond a small town in Palo Pinto County.
“We don’t euthanize for space,” Peggy McQueary said of Community Animal Rescue Effort, better known in several counties as CARE.
With its 14 kennels — seven each for dogs and cats — CARE doesn’t have much room for error as McQueary, Treasurer Susan Wynne and volunteers like Cheryl Gonzales and Petra Kagi shuttle critters throughout the county and into Parker, Eastland, Comanche and Erath counties.
CARE recently had two kittens up for adoption in Weatherford at the Pet Supplies Plus adjacent to Home Depot.
McQueary and Wynne said they also plan to add Parker County to the next grant they write for free spay and neuter services.
The nonprofit group survives on grants and community giving. It’s next fundraiser will be at a 5 p.m. game night on Oct. 17 at Mel’s Diner in Mingus.
“There will be prizes, and there will be food,” Wynne said. “You can order off the menu, or there will be a special CARE meal.”
Local veterinarians practically donate their skills. Wynne said Veronica Flores in Santo’s Texas West Animal Health and Tyler Martin at the Palo Pinto Vet Clinic in Mineral Wells both perform spay and neuter services “for the price of the state.”
“They are losing money, but they are helping the community,” said McQueary, CARE’s director of animal welfare.
CARE began in Strawn in 2007 and marked its 15th birthday last July. McQueary said the volunteer group’s mission also helps out pet owners facing challenges caring for their animals.
“We don’t have a lot of room, so we’re helping the community in another way,” she said. “Is there something that we can get your fence? Can we purchase something? Those kind of things we can do to help people who are struggling a bit to keep their pets.”
At the other end of that equation, CARE’s wish list on Amazon includes everything from flea and tick collars and spray, leashes, washing detergent, pet toys and, of course, pet food.
“We desperately need a van,” Wynne said. “We’ve been transporting more of our rescues to other states. And maybe (we can) help this Mineral Wells Animal Shelter and get some of their animals out.”
McQueary indicated it takes a village to run a rescue operation — pet owners who simply are responsible.
“Our community really tries to be good stewards of their community, of their towns, by doing the right thing by getting their animals spayed and neutered — and keeping them locked up,” she said.
CARE Amazon wish list:
https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/3IRYT8ZNFYITW/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_ws_zUPzub14BR3QE
