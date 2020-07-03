Rick Wilson is quite proud of the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo.
He should be. As the posse’s chairman, he understands the work that it takes to organize an event of such magnitude. He also knows how important it is to have a quality stock contractor to help produce Weatherford’s rodeo. That’s why he and the rest of the volunteer committee lean on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo.
“He’s got bulls and broncs that are fantastic,” Wilson said of Carr, a Dallas-based livestock producer who has been recognized as one of the best in the game for the last decade. “There’s a lot to his herd of animals, and he’s willing to use them.
“Pete brings every bullet with him, and he’s not afraid to shoot, too.”
Wilson is referring to the dozens of bucking horses and bulls that have been selected to perform at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Only the top 100 bareback horses, saddle broncs and bulls are selected each year to work the grand finale in Las Vegas, and the Carr firm has its share every year.
Most of those animals will be at Weatherford’s rodeo, set for 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Arena; that also includes the Xtreme Bulls competition at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“The reason we have Pete Carr at our rodeo is because we want it to be a good, smooth rodeo,” Wilson said. “When Pete and his crew come to town, you know you’re going to get a smooth rodeo production and quality stock.
“We know what Pete and his team are going to do. Pete’s going to do his job extremely well when he comes in.”
Carr leans on his talented team of experts to help with all the behind-the-scenes work that is done for every performance. Then during each show, the team handles things so each production is virtually seamless, at least to the crowd.
“He fits our crowd very good,” Wilson said. “The entire crew brings professionalism, and Pete’s got the best stock going down the road. He always brings great quality every night.”
Carr has had his bucking beasts named Bareback Horse of the Year five times, starting with Real Deal in 2005. The big, brown gelding was followed by Big Tex in 2010, Deuces Night in 2012 and Dirty Jacket in 2014 and ‘15.
Beyond that, Carr features a healthy dose of animals that have been born to buck on the Carr ranch. In fact, that second generation of incredible talent is showing off at places like Weatherford and the NFR.
“I’ve been a round rodeo all my life, and I’ve been a pickup man and seen a great deal of things; what Pete brings is incredible,” Wilson said. “To raise something that’s one of the best has got to be a feather in his cap. To have great horses is one thing; to raise them is quite an accomplishment.”
The Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo is on of the best in the country, and that’s because the volunteers that make it happen trust Pete Carr Pro Rodeo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.