Catholic Charities FW rescues dream of PP woman

IOWA PARK — Ashley Smith already had challenges when she dreamed of becoming a nurse long before she began raising four children and two step-children.
Then the grades arrived last December.
“I failed one class by one point,” she said recently. “I had finished all of my classes except for one.”
She did what most students do — appealed to her professor, who wouldn’t budge.
Most students at this point would look for a path to pay for and retake the course — whenever life provided an opening. But the nursing program at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls is not like most undergraduate degrees.
“You’re also going to have to basically appeal to stay in the nursing program,” she said. “So, if you fail a class, you’ve got to appeal. So, after three-and-a-half years in this program, I wasn’t sure I’d be able to retake this class because of one point.”
To cut to the chase, Smith graduated on May 7, is studying her boards to earn Registered Nurse status and is hired on at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls.
But before a solution she’d found “in the back of my mind,” thanks to the experience of a friend, things weren’t looking too swift for Smith and her cop husband, Michael.
“He was supporting everyone, paying two car payments,” she recalled. “And it was Christmastime, and having an infant…”
The couple had welcomed baby Gavin the previous summer.
“And he was a surprise,” she said. “I did go through nursing school pregnant. This is my nursing school baby. … Yeah, it got really tough and scary there for a minute. And I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to finish.”
The rigorous nursing program at Phil “Dr. Phil” McGraw’s alma mater was nothing to sneeze at.
“It was incredibly hard,” she said. “And, you know? They don’t even tell you what you’re going to be tested over — anything you heard in lectures or clinicals. So, you had to study everything.”
Nursing had been a dream of Smith’s since she was a teenager at Mineral Wells High School. That’s when her mother, Marsha Pierce, was placed into a two-month, medically induced coma following a car wreck.
“I basically lived in the ICU,” she recalled. “I just remember how amazing the nurses were. They were the ones that were the advocates — helping the family and us get through it more than anyone else.”
While learning first-hand the intimate touch nurses have on patients’ lives, however, Smith was missing school and did not complete her credits to join the Class of 2005. She took the General Educational Development exam, earning a high school equivalency diploma.
Then on to college — until that one-point roadblock in the last class.
That was when the story a friend had told her about getting help from Catholic Charities Fort Worth came back to her.
And that’s when she entered the Education Navigation program. A navigator was assigned, LeeAnn Reyes.
The navigator gave Smith a gift card for groceries, paid for three months of child care and two months of the mortgage. She even bought gasoline at one point.
“She was an angel,” Smith said. “I could not have done this without her, and without this program.”
There was a more personal influence that Reyes brought.
“I was so buried in studies that I didn’t have many adults to speak to,” Smith said. “And LeeAnn was someone to talk to.”
Smith will train for six months toward becoming a surgical nurse, and she has higher aspirations.
“In five years, I definitely want to go back for my nurse practitioner (license),” she said.
And she won’t forget the first aid her life found at Catholic Charities Fort Worth.
“I reached out to them at a time in my life when I didn’t have any hope or any options,” she said. “And I prayed about it, and I’m just so grateful to them.”
