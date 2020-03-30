Western wear retailer Cavender’s and many of its vendor partners contributed $100,000 to the Texas FFA Foundation for 2020 scholarships in light of youth livestock shows being closed.
This year’s Houston and Austin junior livestock shows were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. The shows allow students to see a return on their projects, particularly a monetary one, according to a Cavender’s press release.
“Many of these young people use the funds they make for college scholarships and financial aid, so to lend a helping hand, Cavender’s and vendor partners have decided to join forces with the Texas FFA Foundation in the form of scholarship support,” according to the press release.
Peaster ISD agriculture teacher Jade Schofield said she is usually busy this time of year as an agriculture teacher and is adjusting to a different pace. For students, not being at livestock shows has been a challenge.
“We try to teach or talk to our kids about life doesn’t always go the way that you planned and you always have to find the positive and sometimes there’s going to be extenuating factors that keep you from achieving your goals or even getting to look at those goals,” Schofield said. “It’s been hard to see the disappointment just because so many of our students work so hard and dedicate so much time and effort and give up a lot of their time as a teenager. Some of these students instead of going to basketball games or going to the movies with their friends or sleeping in on a Saturday, they’re going and they’re taking care of their animals or they’re going and they’re buying animals or they’re going and cleaning pens.”
Springtown ISD agriculture teacher Tony Pearson said though his students understood why their shows were canceled and handled the news well, they are still disappointed.
“They start planning these trips in September, and it’s kind of like a vacation in some ways,” Pearson said. “The closer it gets, the more you talk about it and plan for it, and all of a sudden, you have the rug pulled out from under you. It’s pretty disappointing.”
Students go to shows hoping to at least break even in terms of the cost of their projects, Schofield said. If possible, students would like to gain money for next year’s project or for college. For students to miss out on shows is a financial setback for some families, she said.
The average cost of these animals is $1,000, and then the cost of food and lodging during trips for livestock shows adds up, Pearson said.
However, Schofield said these times have shown the supportive nature of the agriculture and FFA communities.
“What companies like Cavender’s and individuals reaching out and wanting to sponsor kids, I think that just goes to show how amazing and how in times of darkness there can still be a light,” Schofield said.
Pearson also spoke positively about Cavender’s contribution.
“Anything that people can do is going to help out a lot,” Pearson said. “Even though everyone understands, there’s a lot of hurt feelings and a lot of kids who may not be able to do this again or that might be the only thing they get out of it, so it’s a good deal.”
The $100,000 contribution was made by Cavender’s, Wrangler, Ariat, M&F Western, Durango, Cinch, Hooey and Panhandle Western Wear/Rock & Roll Denim.
Texas FFA awards scholarships at the annual state convention, which is in July in Dallas this year. Texas FFA in partnership with donors awards more than $2.3 million in academic and award scholarships annually. More than 200,000 students are enrolled in agricultural science education courses in Texas.
“The scope of the Texas FFA is growing, and we are honored you will be growing with us,” Executive Director Texas FFA Foundation Aaron Alejandro said in a press release. “Our students will be better leaders tomorrow because we did not allow them to be fragile today.”
FFA scholarships go to students who participate in the FFA as well as in school and community service, and Cavender’s donation allows for more scholarships to be given, Schofield said.
“I received a Texas FFA scholarship my senior year of high school, and without the FFA, I probably would be loaded with student debt today,” Schofield said. “The FFA helped me get through college without having to get loans. There’s a huge percentage of students who can’t say that so I know that I am very, very lucky, but I am very grateful for that.”
