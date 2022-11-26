CCS to hold ribbon-cutting on former Fort Wolters base

MINERAL WELLS — Supporters of Community Christian School are invited to a ribbon cutting next week at a new home for Palo Pinto County’s only private school.
“It’s 39 acres, six buildings plus a large parking lot that used to be the truck driving school’s parking lot,” Head of School Doug Jefferson said of land on which the growing school will cut the ribbon on a new home in the former Fort Wolters Army Air Base in Mineral Wells.
The new campus is at 704 Hood Road, with the ribbon cutting set for noon Wednesday.
“We’re inviting the community to come out to our campus,” Jefferson said, adding that officials with both CCS and Weatherford College will attend. The college officially approved conveyance of the land at its Nov. 10 meeting
The complex formerly was home to WC’s School of Cosmetology, which has since moved to its dedicated classrooms on the main campus.
Jefferson said Weatherford College donated the complex to the faith-based school more than a year ago. Since then, he said, surveys and negotiations on the best way to transfer the property have taken place.
Jefferson added that closing on the property is “any moment away.” The school will be selling its current home once it moves.
At the new site, a $1.2 million remodeling of the 49,000-square-foot main building is the next focus, and the school is seeking donations for that mission.
“We have an architect and contractors ready to go,” Jefferson said. “We need money. God gave us the property, God will give us the money.”
A website is being set up to field donations. Meanwhile, for information call 940-328-1333. Community Christian School was founded in 1981 with 32 students enrolling. It now educates from 115 to 125 each school year.
