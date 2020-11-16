The Mineral Wells Police Department recently arrested Victor Ian Clark, 53, after discovering dozens of child pornography images and video on his electronic devices.
On May 9, Mineral Wells Police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 900 block of SW 16th Street, where Clark and a relative of the homeowner's were involved in a physical altercation that left Clark injured, according to a release from MWPD. Officers learned the fight stemmed from Clark being confronted about certain graphic images on his cell phone, which family members believed were child pornography.
“Family members further alleged that Clark, who had being staying at the family’s home temporarily, had taken lewd pictures of one of their younger female siblings living at the same residence,” according to the release. “Police seized Clark’s cell phone after a family member brought it forward and showed officers the disturbing images it contained.”
Following up on the family’s concerns that their 12-year-old sibling was being exploited by Clark, Mineral Wells detectives conducted a forensic interview with the child, according to MWPD. Through that interview, investigators determined she had not been sexually assaulted nor were any of the inappropriate digital images on Clark’s cell phone taken of her.
“Investigators secured a search warrant for Clark’s vehicle, which contained several items of computer equipment and other electronic devices Clark had loaded up in his process of trying to move out of the residence following the original altercation,” according to MWPD. “From that vehicle, detectives recovered several electronic devices and computers belonging to Clark and seized those items as evidence in their ongoing investigation of this child pornography case.”
The electronic devices, including the original cell phone confiscated, were then sent to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Digital Forensics and Technical Services office for further examination.
In early November, MWPD detectives received the analysis of the files, images and videos contained on those electronic devices seized from Clark, which found dozens of digital images and/or videos displaying or portraying children, most appearing to be between 8 to 12 years of age, being sexually exploited. While none of the images appeared to have been made by Clark directly, the possession of or downloading images of this type is a violation of the law.
Upon receipt of the forensic analysis of Clark’s electronic devices, detectives issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of possession or promotion of child pornography, a third degree felony, and possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child, a state jail felony.
Clark was arrested and booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail on Nov. 12 on combined bond of $75,000. He has since bonded out.
