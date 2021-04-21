The news of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's guilty verdicts in the killing of George Floyd Tuesday was a moment of justice, and a step toward making law enforcement academies more accountable than ever, locals said.
Chauvin was convicted on three counts Tuesday afternoon — unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Weatherford College's Director of Public Safety Steve Malley said like many Americans, he watched the verdict as it was read.
"It brought to an end a trial that kept much of America on the edge of its seat not sure of what would happen. But now it's over and we are left with the 'what now?'" Malley said. "As an educator, I believe it is our job to continue to create law enforcement officers who are highly educated thinkers and able to quickly process information and make good decisions in the fulfillment of their job."
Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades for pinning Floyd — who was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner market — to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck for 9 and a half minutes on May 25, which resulted in his death. His death initiated nationwide protests.
“The verdict is testimony that the process works and the process should be trusted,” East Parker County resident Julie Bryant said. “Certainly, the tide of events that took place after the death of George Floyd at the hands of this police officer, sworn to protect and serve, is a testament to how the negative actions of even one person can change a nation. While that was one, it will take the actions of thousands to rectify the wrong of racism.”
Parker County resident and activist Tony Crawford said even though this is a big win for the community, there is still work to be done as he referenced the police shooting deaths of teenager Ma’Khia Bryant of Columbus, Ohio, and Atatiana Jefferson, of Fort Worth.
“I think finally, it’s some justice, but in the same moment that I take a breath, we have a little girl get shot defending herself, Ma’Khia Bryant,” he said. “Even as you get one taken care of, another one happens.”
Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed by police Tuesday afternoon around the same time Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd. Jefferson, 28, was fatally shot by Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean on Oct. 14, 2019.
Crawford said he hopes the conviction of Chauvin will have a trickle-down effect where officers start to understand there are consequences for taking a life.
“Right now it seems like we’re just in a cycle where here we are starting all over again. Atatiana Jefferson’s case still hasn’t went to trial. It kind of gives me hope that maybe because that happened [to Chauvin], some of these other people will be held culpable,” he said. “I take a sigh of relief and I don’t want to belittle that win at all because it is a win for our community — finally somebody says our life is worth something in at least one instance.”
Weatherford College offers several programs within its Public Safety Academies and Malley said it is their job as educators to facilitate discussion on doing the job in a way that's respectful of all people and within the confines of the law, and to be able to uphold the law in a way that all people feel they are treated equal.
"We train our cadets to meet this goal in ways that minimize the potential use of force," he said. "Weatherford College has always looked at ways to provide an education that turned out quality cadets who were worthy of the title police officer."
Malley went on the cite the academy's motto on Facebook, which reads: "21st Century law enforcement requires integration of physical endurance, strength of character, intelligence and adaptability. [Weatherford College Law Enforcement Academy] provides the foundation to achieve this goal — you provide the rest."
"We absolutely believe in this and will continue to hold our cadets to the highest level of accountability," Malley said.
Bryant said sadly, the nation is so divided that the only thing she believes will have an effect is prayer — and if praying sincerely, the action that follows as led by God.
“I am sure there will be many who will scoff at this being a solution, as God is always a last resort if he is a resort at all, yet what solution would really make a difference? Racism will continue to exist, whether the skin is black, white, brown — whatever it might be, in the hearts of man there will always be prejudice or fear of someone who looks or acts differently than they do,” she said.
According to AP news, in the pursuit of justice for Floyd, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters pushed for a guilty verdict, saying if Chauvin wasn’t convicted, “We got to stay on the street, we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” to which Bryant said she hopes statements like that are drowned out by those who seek peace.
“The loudest voices today are the ones who, like Maxine Waters, cry out for more destruction and violence and want to lay blame at the feet of anyone and everyone who does not fall in line with the most extreme of viewpoints,” Bryant said. “I just hope that those voices will ultimately be drowned out by those who seek reconciliation and peace.”
Chauvin is expected to be sentenced in a couple of months, according to AP News, and was booked after his conviction into Oak Park Heights prison, east of Minneapolis. Chauvin’s bail was immediately revoked and he is being held in a single cell under administrative segregation for his safety.
