With the heat making its way into Texas, residents can now enjoy the cool waters of the Cherry Park Pool through a variety of events this summer.
Folks can enjoy open swim, lap swim, private pool parties and water aerobics at the Cherry Park Pool in Weatherford. The city of Weatherford also hosts swim lessons at the pool.
“We feel it is important to be able to provide various activities to the community that everyone can enjoy,” Assistant Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Jaycob Kirkpatrick said. “We try and offer something for everyone.”
Open swim started on June 15 and takes place from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost for open swim is $4 per visit.
Lap swim is open from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and is $4 per visit. Water aerobics takes place 7-7:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8:30-9:15 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays. Classes are $4 each.
Swim lessons are $40 for Weatherford residents and $52 for non-residents and a full schedule can be found at weatherfordparks.com. Swim team takes place from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and is $75 per swimmer.
Private pool parties are allowed from 8-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The number of guests is limited and reservations are taken on a first come, first serve basis. The cost for private pool parties varies.
Punch passes or season passes are accepted for any activities at Cherry Park Pool. Punch passes can be purchased for $40 and includes 12 sessions. Season passes are $60 for a single city resident, $75 for a single non-resident, $150 for a family of four within the city and $200 for a family of four that lives outside of the city.
“We feel it is our duty to offer as many recreational activities as possible,” Weatherford Recreation Manager David Mote said. “Weatherford will continue to grow and as it does, we want to grow with it.”
While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did allow the state to move into Phase 3 of his executive order, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and the city of Weatherford has posted safety information pertaining to the Cherry Park Pool on its website.
“We want our community as a whole to feel included in everything we offer here as a parks and recreation department,” Mote said. “We want everyone to have a place that they feel safe and can enjoy while having fun.”
The document asks residents to self-screen before coming to the Cherry Park Pool — checking for cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, and feeling feverish or a temperature of 100 degrees or higher. The safety procedures also asks attendees to continue practicing social distancing.
For more information about the Cherry Park Pool and summer activities, visit weatherfordparks.com or experienceweatherford.com.
