Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.