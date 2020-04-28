A committee was approved Monday morning by the Parker County commissioners to help in the distribution of the Child Safety Fee from auto registrations, which has accumulated $50,000 this quarter.
The Child Safety Fee was approved last August, and raises funds for local nonprofit child safety programs by charging $1.50 on each auto registration.
“It’s been a really good success so far and we have roughly $50,000 that we’re going to be able to distribute in this quarter,” Parker County Tax Assessor-Collector Jenny Gentry said.
Each year, motorists are required to renew their vehicle registrations and the state registration fee is split by a formula between the state and the county, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Parker County currently charges a $10 fee that’s deposited into the road and bridge fund. Counties may also charge an optional fee up to $1.50 to fund child safety programs.
“I want to have a small committee because it’s hard to get us all together in a group right now and it will just be easier to coordinate,” Gentry said.
The committee will help in the distribution of the funds on a quarterly basis and will include Gentry, County Attorney John Forrest, County Auditor Brianna Fowler and County Employee Benefits Coordinator Becky McCullough.
“This is just to address something that was previously adopted by the court, which allowed Jenny — who actually brought this to everybody’s attention — the ability to add an additional fee to get a registration sticker and that accumulates over time and is distributed to different organizations that are entitled by statute to receive those funds,” Forrest said. “Currently, there’s three that would be eligible in Parker County and that is CASA, CAC [Children’s Advocacy Center] and the CPS [Child Protective Services] board. Those individuals have expressed that based on the fact that they have not been able to have their annual events, they were trying to see what funds were available.”
Forrest developed an application form that will allow organizations to submit information to be considered for the funds.
“If there are any other organizations that we’re unaware of that would fall within the guidelines of that statute, we would entertain any application from those individuals as well,” Forrest said. “So we’re not just limiting it to those [three] that have put in an application. We’ll make that application available to everyone and then based on the statute, we’ll weed them out at that time.”
The Child Safety Fee went into effect in January and Gentry said it should generate about $200,000 annually to go towards those child safety programs.
“I think it’s wonderful they’ve got that much money available already,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said. “It’s such a good program.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the distribution committee.
