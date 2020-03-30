During this COVID-19 pandemic, some might be left with uncertainties when it comes to providing food for their families, but the South Main Church of Christ in Weatherford is letting county residents know that they’re here for them during this unprecedented event.
Through the South Main Church of Christ’s Benevolence Center ministry, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, volunteers are helping to stock families’ shelves through a free curbside grocery service at 121 S. Main St. in Weatherford.
“I would say about 90 percent of the food comes from the Tarrant Area Food Bank and we get a load from them once a week. We get our food dropped off here about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday mornings and we pick up anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 pounds a week, sometimes more,” Benevolence Center Director Weldon Richey said. “During this crisis we’re not paying anything for the food.”
The curbside grocery pickup at the Benevolence Center is open from 9-11 a.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursdays; and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays.
“You must live in Parker County and you have to have some form of ID and then also something that shows they reside here, like a utility bill, with the address,” South Main Church of Christ member and Benevolence Center volunteer Paula Marsh said. “They’re then put into the system and are given a card. We have regulars that come every Monday and Thursday, but Pastor [Michael] Lum wanted to get the word out because there’s such a need in the community. So really anybody in Parker County is who we’re wanting to reach.”
Richey said they will provide 50 to 60 pounds of food to those that come to the Benevolence Center, but are asking people to remain in their vehicles when they arrive.
“We will put their information into the computer and will take a pre-loaded shopping cart out to their vehicle and it’s full. They’re going to go away with 50 to 60 pounds of food — meat, canned goods, produce, whatever we have,” Richey said. “We allow them to come in once a month and get this food. That may change since other places are shutting down. If there’s an emergency, we’ll let them come through again and if they come back early, we’re not going to stop them. We’re going to take care of them.”
South Main Church of Christ Minister Michael Lum said they’re trying to remain committed to serving the community.
“We realize that a lot of benevolence centers have closed down mainly due to volunteers — most of our volunteers, like other organizations, are senior citizens and they’re trying to abide by isolation rules, so most of the organizations have lost enough volunteers that they can’t staff their centers. It’s not that they don’t have food, it’s that they don’t have the folks to hand it out and there’s fear too of spread,” Lum said. “We’ve gone to curbside and so they don’t have to touch anything or come inside and so we’re trying to remain committed to serving the community and just recruiting some new volunteers to keep that going because we feel like the need is there and it’s only going to get greater as we’re going through this together.”
On March 26, Parker County Center of Hope discontinued their drive-thru services for the next two weeks and will be assisting the public remotely at this time.
“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the many unknown factors of how this virus is transmitted, Center of Hope will be completely shifting to assisting the public remotely for the next two weeks in order to protect the health of our staff,” Center of Hope Executive Director Paula Robinson said. “We will not be handing out groceries daily, but we will still be readily available to help the most critical cases.”
Robinson said staff will continue monitoring all phone calls from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday to continue process services as needed and will provide updates to the Parker County Center of Hope Facebook page and website. Center of Hope will also be available via email at info@centerofhopetx.com.
“In preparation for the anticipated increase in the weeks to come, we will also continue to coordinate efforts to retrieve on-site donations each day,” Robinson said. “Our goal is to re-open drive through groceries on April 13. Our hope is to be able to continue to be a light in Parker County and able to assist families in an entirely new social climate that continues to change daily.”
Richey said it’s been great to be able to help during this time.
“When there’s a need, I try to help and it worked into this,” Richey said. “It’s great and as long as we continue to have volunteers, we’re going to stay open.”
Richey said they’ve lost some volunteers, but still have enough to keep the curbside grocery service open at this time.
“We’re trying to keep this alive and going because we feel like that’s what Jesus would do in our community,” Lum said. “While we’re keeping the risk low, we want to try to keep the opportunities for people to get food easy and available.”
For more information or for questions, contact South Main Church of Christ at 817-594-3030.
