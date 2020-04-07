Churches finding new ways to celebrate Holy Week

Local churches are getting creative on celebrating Holy Week while still following social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Christians, Holy Week is this week leading up to up Easter on Sunday. Some churches are live-streaming their Easter and Holy Week services instead of having them in person, but Central Christian Church and All Saints’ Anglican Church are inviting their congregations to engage in activities from the comfort of their own vehicles.
On Wednesday, All Saints’ Anglican Church Priest Eric Vowles will bless and sprinkle cars with holy water as they pull up in front of the church at 123 S. Waco Street. Parishioners are instructed to line up with windows rolled up northbound on South Waco Street beginning at the cross in the courtyard. This will take place from noon to 1 p.m., and then Vowles will sprinkle holy water around the Parker County Courthouse to symbolize his blessing on the city.
“I will basically sprinkle the car and give a blessing over it, and it’s basically the idea of holy water is blessed water so it kind of sanctifies and accepts the parts that which is sprinkled by it,” Vowles said. “We can’t see our people, we can’t really touch our people right now.”
Vowles said he is not sure how many people would attend the event, but he’ll be there for whoever is interested.
“This allows us to see everybody, bless everybody with really no chance of contamination,” Vowles said. “And it’s RN-approved by my wife.”
Central Christian Church has been hosting drive-in church services for the past two Sundays where people pull up to the church and are instructed where to park, and then they are invited to listen to the church service over the radio station 101.3, Senior Pastor Danny Couch said. Those who attend the services are invited to take communion, which is given in a sealed package. Central Christian Church will host another drive-in service at 7:45 p.m. Thursday and at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday. Services are also available via live-stream.
Central Christian Church is also expected to host an alternative Easter Egg Hunt, where people can drive up and collect goodies for kids up to the age of fifth grade at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Couch has seen a good response to the drive-in services, with an average of about 60 cars that have been in attendance.
Church leaders have been reaching out to the congregation via email and phone to check on people and help in any way, Couch said. Daily devotionals are available on Facebook Live as well.
“We have to step up and say hey, we’ve got this, and God is still God, and we’re going to be just fine. We just have to be smart and wait this thing out, be patient,” Couch said. “In the meantime, read your emails, go to devotion, watch your Facebook Live, stay connected. So, there are probably more opportunities now for people to stay connected with the church than there was before when all this stuff happened. We’re trying everything we can just to kind of be a service to people inside the church and the community as well.”
Couch said people can come to the drive-in services with windows rolled up without any human contact or roll windows down and take communion. The church services are also an opportunity to reconnect with God.
“Really connect with us, and just feel and breathe in God’s presence and unconditional love,” Couch said.
