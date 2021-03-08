Cities are providing or considering water credits for their residents following last month’s winter storm.
On Feb. 26, a week after winter storm Uri wreaked havoc on the area, the city of Hudson Oaks issued a statement that all water utility customers will receive a 2,000 gallon credit to offset water use for dripping faucets and minor leaks.
“There is no need to call or file paperwork,” according to the statement. “The automatic credit will be applied to the March bill which is due April 10. This credit applies to customers serviced by the Dyegard public water system as well.”
The city of Aledo also approved a credit at a special called city council meeting last Thursday.
“The council approved a 3,000 gallon drip credit that will appear on the next bill for the using of water to keep their pipes from bursting during the snowstorm,” City Secretary Deana McMullen said.
Any city of Weatherford customers who had increased water usage due to dripping faucets can contact the city’s utility billing department for a pre-approved credit to their account. Additionally, residential and commercial customers who experienced water pipeline breaks as a result of the cold weather from this event can receive full credit for the amount of water lost. Customers will need to call utility billing at 817-598-4225, option #6, to inquire about adjustments.
The city said it will also adjust the three-month winter averating for those customers affected by abnormal water usage. The winter average for two of the city’s three billing cycles was completed before the winter weather event, and the third billing cycle only extended to Feb. 15. Customers can contact the utility office with any questions.
Other cities will be considering similar action at their next city council meetings.
“We recognize the financial hardship that winter storm Uri caused on our water customers, and as such, have placed an item on our March 9 city council agenda for the council to consider a credit,” Willow Park Communications and Marketing Director Rosealee Kertok said.
Mineral Wells will meet on March 16 to review an adjustment.
“We’ve given that some thought and will be seeking the city council’s approval for our recommendation at the March 16 city council meeting,” City Manager Randy Criswell said last week. “I know there are a lot of cities making adjustments of some kind, and I intend for us to as well…”
