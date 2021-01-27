City announces survey for public input on thoroughfare priorities

As a way to garner more feedback from the community on what transportation projects are of a priority to citizens, the city of Weatherford has launched a new online survey.
The survey can be found at weatherfordcip.metroquest.com and allows users to weigh in on pathways, roadways and intersections as part of the city's Transportation Capital Improvement Project plan.
"The CIP was adopted along with our thoroughfare plan — which we call the T Plan — in 2013," Director of Capital Transportation Projects Terry Hughes said at Tuesday's city council meeting. "The CIP defined roadways that the community needs to expand or add to our system over the next 10 to 20 years to address ever-increasing traffic volumes, which we deal with daily."
City engineer Chad Marbut said the city is in the process of updating long term projects, and has constructed a number of these over the last few years.
Now, they're trying to get input from citizens on issues, concerns or ideas related to thoroughfare, he said.
"We will hold a public meeting, a traditional public meeting, but will have protocols in place for COVID security," Hughes said. "What we're afraid of is there will be some folks that will be reluctant to attend these meetings because of COVID. So we believe we've found an additional way to safely engage our citizens."
The survey consists of four main sections, with the first displaying a drag and drop feature over a map of Weatherford. Users can choose from traffic, connectivity, walkability and cyclability issues and drag and drop them on a specific area of the map.
The next section deals with roadways on the CIP plan.
"We're asking citizens to prioritize the top five projects that are listed," Marbut said. "For example, an extension of Kirkpatrick Road."
Users can click on each project and get an explanation for what the project is, then choose that project's priority and add a comment if they want.
The third section deals with intersections, and also asks for users to prioritize the top five projects. Marbut listed the intersection of Ranger Highway and U.S. Highway 180 as one example.
"This shows the potential for a roundabout and what it would look like," he said.
There is also a space with each project where users can express any comments.
The final section is the conclusion, which asks readers to give a little bit of information about themselves, such as what type of transportation user they are, if they live in city limits, and a voluntary space for their name and email if the city has any questions. There is also an additional box for any comments or concerns.
Hughes said the information will help them to locate funding by knowing the highest priorities.
The survey is expected to be online for about 60 days before the data is pulled, Marbut said, and the survey results will be sent to the city.
"So towards the end of March we'll close it and gather the data. We'll be gathering data throughout and see what it's looking like and if there are any issues," Marbut said. "We're looking forward to substantial targeted information, especially compared to the time constraints of public meetings. We think think this is really going to give us a lot back."
Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall commended Hughes and Marbut for putting together the survey.
"I really appreciate the aggressive nature of y'all doing everything you can to give people an opportunity in getting specific feedback from our customers," he said. "I hope you'll circle back around after the survey is complete and maybe share some of the data. I think this is a really really good customer input tool."
