City council approves cancellation of Aledo Fest

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aledo staff and city council made the tough decision to cancel Aledo Fest following information presented by Parks and Events Director Toni Fisher.
“It is with great disappointment that I recommend that we need to not hold our Aledo Fest event because of this pandemic that we’re experiencing. The current guidelines for the outdoor gatherings in Parker County is still a maximum of 100 people as of the time of my report and the time of this meeting. The expense of this is in excess typically of $10,000 to hold this event and if we can only have 100 people present, that obviously isn’t worth it — we wouldn’t get the exposure for our businesses that the purpose of this event is,” Fisher said.
Aledo Fest takes place in the fall and in the past has featured live music, food, vendors, a petting zoo, an inflatable maze, bounce houses and obstacle courses. Local businesses offer activities, products for purchase, candy and freebies during the annual event.
Two other factors that played in to the decision included the decline in vendor applications and loss of contributors.
“For vendor booths, I got one sponsorship application and four vendors, so that is not the normal. We usually have 35 to 40 vendors including our businesses and obviously, that’s the purpose of this and we’re not getting that. I can space them apart in the parking lot, but if we can only have 100 people, that was one of the things,” Fisher said. “The second thing is one of our major contributors is Medical City Weatherford, they give us a total of $1,500 toward our sponsorships for all three events in the year and they told me at the beginning of the year they were not going to be able to sponsor now. Obviously, small businesses are not going to be able to do that at this time considering the restrictions they’ve had on their businesses.”
The last factor Fisher discussed was the ability to get enough staff to monitor and disinfect the inflatables area.
“The major part of the entertainment is with the inflatables vendor. Obviously we can’t have bounce houses because we can’t have children that close together and the items that we do have, it’s impossible to social distance and disinfect between every child. They would constantly have to be monitored for masks and we don’t have the staff for that and the vending company doesn’t have staff,” Fisher said. “Now we rent staff from them for manning of those items and they don’t have the staff available for that and they’re $50 an hour per person for them to do that. In addition to that, they don’t have the stations available to disinfect in between. We would have to rent those as well and that’s assuming we can find them.
"The fact that we also risk children getting infected and having to tow that negative situation, I just really don’t think it would be in our best interest to hold it, unfortunately.”
The council unanimously approved the motion to cancel the event.
“Toni, thank you, I know you put a lot of work into this,” Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall said. “These events are very important not just to the city but those who attend based on previous comments, so this is really hard.”
Aledo Fest is one of three free annual community events put on by the city and Aledo Economic Development Corporation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.