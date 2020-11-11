The city of Weatherford's new reclaimed project is one step closer to construction after the city was granted permits from Parker County commissioners Monday.
"This is a reclaimed water project and pipeline that we've been working on for awhile now, and we're excited to see it come to a point where we're getting ready for construction," City Engineer Bill Smith said.
In September of 2018, Weatherford city council decided to move forward with the project after receiving a water rights permit. The project will help reduce the city's need to purchase water from Lake Benbrook. A pump station and pipeline will sent treated water from the city's reclaimed water facility to Lake Weatherford, providing an additional source of water for citizens, Smith said.
The next phase of the pipeline project is six miles long, and will cross outside city limits and into the county, which would require permits from the county. The permits are for Hill Top Circle,Trailwood Drive, Sandstone Drive, Rambling Loop and Rambling Trail.
As part of the contract, the city would maintain the streets and repair, with a warranty of two years.
Commissioners unanimously approved the permits.
The city also requested approval of voluntary annexation from the county for a portion of about six acres for East Lake Drive and Arrowpoint Drive after the developer approached the city, Smith said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said the item approved in commissioners court about three months ago, but commissioners didn't have the order.
"I just want to point out that any of this annexation was voluntary, there wasn't anybody involved outside of that involuntarily," Parker County Attorney John Forrest said.
Commissioners court Monday also:
• Approved the acceptance of a grant for $2,560 for four sets of rifle resistant body armor through a program from the Texas Office of the Governor Criminal Justice Division.
Parker County Community Liaison for Emergency Preparedness Kit Marshall said she had submitted a previous grant application to fund armor for members of the Parker County Sheriff's Office and constables.
"When this [grant] opened up again, I reached out to our law enforcement," Marshall said. "This year, we only had a need to add four additional sets."
One set will go to two different constables and two to the fire marshal's office.
• Approved the acceptant of a $71,455 grant for the Engaging Youth and Preventing Truancy project through the Texas Office of the Governor Criminal Justice Department.
• Approved the execution of a contract for Poolville ISD for additional funding for school resource officers.
Forest said SROs are paid a salary by the county to work 40 hours, and the new agreement would allow them to work in excess of those hours and be compensated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.