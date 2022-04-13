WEATHERFORD — Weatherford city council members approved the use of eminent domain Tuesday night to acquire three easements for construction and maintenance of a wastewater lift station and pipelines.
The easements, along W. Interstate 20 near Old Brock Road, include a 3,146-square-foot utility easement, a 4,853-square-foot sanitary sewer and lift station easement and a 1,658-square-foot access and utility easement.
The portions of land are owned by Clinton and Romalyn Rodgers and attempts between the city and the property owners to come to an agreement on compensation, according to city documents.
Council Tuesday voted to authorize all units of property as condemned and move forward with filing eminent domain proceedings. Councilman Matt Tisczkus voted against the motion.
