Weatherford Municipal Utility Board approved suspending utility billing policies related to the assessment of late penalties and non-payment disconnects during their meeting Thursday.
Policy 4.8 states that the late payment penalty is 5% added to all accounts with a minimum balance of $20. Policy 6.1.3 states that service may be terminated for customers refusing to pay all or any portion of their bill within 15 calendar days from the due date or if they don’t meet the terms of the deferred payment agreement or average payment plan.
These policies are to be suspended for 90 days, Utility Services Supervisor Erica Haney said.
“We are requesting the suspension of these two policies to help ease the financial burden that COVID-19 has put on some customers,” Haney said.
Board member Heidi Wilder asked how the suspension of penalties would affect payment arrangements. Haney said these arrangements are being discussed over the phone to maintain the current recommendation for social distancing. Making these arrangements was restricted to two times per year and for 14 days past due dates, but the department is being lenient in these areas.
“We’ve just requested that the citizens stay in contact with us and just give us [payment] when they are able to make that payment,” Haney said. “Obviously, we’re not going beyond extreme measures, but we are willing to work with anybody that has a payment plan idea.”
Haney said the number of penalties has increased in the last two billing cycles. Typically, the Utility Billing Department sees 700 penalties monthly.
Texas Neighborhood Services Executive Director Bradley Manning commented on this agenda item and asked the board to consider broader regulations made by the Public Utility Commission.
“We support you approving this action right now,” Manning said. “We just ask that you do review the PUC document and make sure that any additional items do get addressed in a timely manner.”
According to a press release, the Public Utilities Commission of Texas voted this week to temporarily suspend rules related to the provisions for utility industry participants to disconnect service for non-payment. They also created the COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program, which is a funding mechanism for retail electric providers to recover portions of the cost of providing uninterrupted services to customers facing financial hardship.
Mayor Paul Paschall praised Haney and her department’s work on this matter.
“What you bring forward today is reinforcement in the mental position that you have of excellent customer service and care for our citizens,” Paschall said. “It’s really appreciated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.