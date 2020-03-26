Weatherford City Council approved updates to the city’s thoroughfare plan on Tuesday.
Public meetings to review the plan started last fall. The Transportation Advisory Board voted to approve the updates last month. The plan was originally adopted in 2013 and amended in 2017.
“The thoroughfare plan establishes a framework for community growth and development by incorporating land uses and densities from the general plan, then strategizing a capital improvement plan for the anticipated needs,” Weatherford Civil Engineer Chad Marbut said. “Additionally, the basis of expectations and engineering requirements are outlined for proposed developments outside of the community’s capital improvement plan, so that as land uses are changed through new zoning or general plan updates the corresponding needs of the traveling public can be provided.”
Weatherford Capital Transportation Projects Director Terry Hughes said during the meeting one of the reasons why the plan was updated was to align with the city’s general plan, adopted in 2018.
“Part of the general plan indicated to us and to this group that the community did not want urban sprawl stretching out into our rural areas,” Hughes said. “We had some land use patterns that changed, which were going to change our need for some of the roadways out there.”
Other reasons for updating the plan are Parker County voters approving the county’s Tier 2 status in 2018, which means that Weatherford cannot involuntarily annex portions of the county into its borders, and the county passing its own thoroughfare plan last year, Hughes said.
The updated plan is aligned with the county’s plan in areas of Weatherford’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and the city’s general plan densities and land uses, Marbut said. Many collector class thoroughfares were eliminated to align with the general plan.
Collector thoroughfares collect and distribute traffic from local access streets, which are in neighborhoods and commercial developments, to the major arterial network, and collector streets favor traffic movement. Examples of this are Adams Drive, Martin Drive and BB Fielder Drive, Marbut said.
“By revising these collector class alignments from the plan, many residents will no longer have thoroughfare alignments or dedications associated with their property,” Marbut said. “This is most prominent in our more rural and undeveloped areas, where densities will remain in adherence to the general plan. Consequently, any need for additional thoroughfares outside of this plan, due to land use changes or proposed developments, will be reviewed and addressed through the engineering and platting process.”
The plan has also been aligned to match recent subdivision approvals, and collector designations within the core of the city have been eliminated to improve efficiency, Hughes said.
“In some of the older subdivisions, we had a thoroughfare plan located through there that was never going to be improved or widened, but it was slowing down some of the infield lots which is something we desire as part of our overall program,” Hughes said.
