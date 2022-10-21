MINERAL WELLS — Supporters of Clark Gardens in Mineral Wells can help restore entryway paving damaged by time and the February 2021 hard freeze and memorialize a loved one in a new fundraiser.
The nonprofit botanical gardens announced Tuesday it is selling $200 engraved paver stones to replace around 4,000 square feet of bricks laid 22 years ago.
"Wear and tear from harsh Texas weather conditions have taken a toll on our arbor's pathways," the announcement read. "Winter Storm Uri 2021 was the final straw that caused many bricks to crumble to dust."
An upcoming renovation costing $71,820 will replace the worn and damaged brickwork with paver stones, which are more hearty than the original pavement, the announcement said.
"Clark Gardens needs your help to complete this beautification project," it continued. "Not only is the brick arbor currently an aesthetic issue, but it could quickly escalate into a safety issue."
The announcement suggests engraving a family name, commemorating a loved one or an anniversary or a "company shout-out" on the stones.
The brick replacement is scheduled to happen no later than winter 2023, and the deadline for joining the effort is Jan. 10, 2023.
To participate, go to clarkgardens.org, click on "Support" and scroll down to "Arbor Beautification."
