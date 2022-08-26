MINERAL WELLS — Crazy Town goes loco every Labor Day weekend when Clark Gardens opens its fall season — locomotive, that is.
“Yes, it is train heaven,” Clark Gardens Assistant Director Ansley McEntire said.
Co-founder Max Clark’s passion for trains big and small arises from his father’s career as a train engineer.
“He is 94, and he is still working in the gardens,” McEntire said of the founder.
He’s also a big reason why a model train show pulls into a large tent on the botanical garden’s east end each fall opening.
Face painting by Bryton & Co. DIY Studio adds color to the fun weekend. A Waller Lane food truck will be selling gourmet sandwiches, and the Parker County Shaved Ice Co. will bring dessert.
In the model train tent, North Texas hobbyists T Trak and the Garden Railroad Club will respectively weave N Gauge and G Gauge cars through a world of loops and auto switching displays.
A press release said Clark walks and welcomes visitors to the once private gardens he and his late wife, Billie, opened to the public in 2000. Clark is described in the announcement as taking keen joy seeing the wonder on faces glued to the intricacies and suspense of the little iron horses negotiating their tracks.
The news release inviting the public to the season opening adds Clark’s model set is on display inside Clark Station, on the garden’s western edge. Three model train sizes are in the display, which is a diorama of Mineral Wells and Weatherford.
Sure, the model trains are fun to watch, but youngsters also can climb aboard the Choo Choo Express. The trackless locomotive takes children on rides through the gardens.
“The adults are able to ride it, too,” McEntire said. “So they can jump in with their toddlers. … Choo Choo Express has been an annual returning vendor to Clark Gardens’ annual model train show for years now. It is so much fun for the children.”
The fun chugs along from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for those 65 years or older and children ages 4-12 are $5. Admission does not cover the cost of food or a $5 ride on the Choo Choo Express (children younger than 12 months are free with a paid companion).
Clark Gardens’ fall season runs daily through Nov. 27, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. It is on Maddux Road, which runs north from U.S. 180 at the rails to trails overpass just east of the National Vietnam War Museum.
