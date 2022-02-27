WEATHERFORD — Clark Gardens Botanical Park is excited to host a month-long celebration of wellness, art, horticulture and farming at its Grow at Clark Gardens event in March.
Each week of March, Clark Gardens will highlight nature-based activities while encouraging healthy lifestyles through a variety of classes and demonstrations.
“We are thrilled to host an event designed to enrich the lives of our local residents and tourists through a variety of fun, hands-on activities all month long,” Clark Gardens Assistant Director Ansley McEntire said. “We hope Grow at Clark Gardens will become deeply rooted in our community.”
Wellness Week will be held from March 1-11 and will feature everything from yoga and relaxing creativity practices to healthy cooking.
Art Week will be held from March 12-18 and will give participants a hands-on art experience through a variety of crafts, including photography, painting, needlework and more. The art exhibit, Dream in Bloom, will also be on display from March 1 through June 5.
Horticulture Week, March 19-25, will sharpen attendees’ gardening skill through courses that will provide tips on planting for pollinators, native plants, cutting gardens, enriching soils and so much more to get your garden growing.
Backyard Farming Week, March 26-31, will feature local farming experts as they dish out secrets to vegetable gardens, aquaponics, rain collection, composting and other practices.
“We’re excited to partner with experts in our community that will share information about enhancing your life through wellness, horticulture, farming and art,” Director of Clark Gardens Carol Clark Montgomery said. “We truly believe you will grow at Clark Gardens by integrating the practices.”
Become a member of Clark Gardens Botanical Park and receive free admission into the gardens year-round as well as free entry any day of the Grow at Clark Gardens festival. Some fees may apply to specific activities.
Clark Gardens was awarded a grant through the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau to make the event possible.
The gardens are located at 567 Maddux Road in Weatherford. General admission for children 4-12 is $5, seniors 65 and older get in for $7 and adult admission is $9. Some activities may have additional charges.
For more information about Grow at Clark Gardens, visit www.clarkgardens.org/happenings/grow-at-clark-gardens.html
