Class of 2020 prepares to take the stage

After state officials announced that in-person graduation ceremonies would be allowed, Parker County schools have released information about their 2020 commencement ceremonies.
Aledo
Aledo ISD will hold an in-person graduation at 10 a.m. on May 29 at Bearcat Stadium.
Each senior will receive four tickets for graduation and the ceremony will be live-streamed. AISD is encouraging senior family members to watch the live-stream from home.
The district will be following strict regulations to help provide a safe environment and maintain social distancing, and guidelines will be in place for parking, arrival times, health status of attendees, seating assignments, facility use, spacing of graduates and exiting Bearcat Stadium.
AISD will also provide alternative celebration opportunities for seniors who prefer not to attend the in-person ceremony.
In the event of bad weather, a make-up date is set for 10 a.m. on May 30 at Bearcat Stadium. A second make-up date has been set for 10 a.m. on June 1.
For more information visit the Aledo Independent School District Facebook page or aledoisd.org.
Brock
Brock ISD will hold its in-person graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. on May 29 at the Brock Eagle Football Stadium.
Each senior will receive five tickets and the ceremony will be live-streamed. Brock ISD is encouraging senior family members and friends to watch from the comfort of their home.
Guidelines will be in place for parking, arrival times, health status of attendees, seating assignments, facility use, spacing of graduates and exiting the stadium. Brock ISD will share more details on the guidelines and restrictions next week.
In the even of bad weather, a make-up ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 30 at the stadium.
Crosstimbers
Crosstimbers Academy is planning to hold its outdoor graduation ceremony from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 6 in front of the CTA campus
Seniors will go up to the stage in groups of 10 and there will be an opportunity for family members to get tickets for the ceremony.
CTA will release more details about the ceremony at a later date and students will receive emails with additional information.
Stay up to date with the ceremony by visiting the Crosstimbers Academy Facebook page or ctacharter.com.
Garner
Garner ISD will hold a graduation ceremony for its eighth grade class at 6:30 p.m. on June 4 at the district’s front steps and parking lot area.
Each graduate will have a designated area for up to five guests, which will be separated from all other groups by at least six feet. Graduates will be seated six feet apart and if a graduate elects to sit with family and friends, they will not county toward the group max of five people.
Masks will be optional for all graduates and guests, and diplomas, medals and awards will be prepackaged and placed for graduates’ retrieval before the ceremony.
The ceremony will be filmed and a copy of the video will be provided to each eighth grade graduate.
For more information visit garnerisd.net.
Millsap
Millsap ISD will hold an in-person graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on May 29 at Bulldog Stadium.
Family pods of five have an assigned parking lot, time and gate for arrival where a sheriff’s deputy, a medical staff member and a staff member will check their ticket and escort them to marked seating in the stadium. The pod seating will be socially-distanced from others during the ceremony.
Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required and hand sanitizer will be available on-site.
Graduates will be on the field in socially-distanced chairs and a staff monitor will direct them to the stage at the appropriate time where they will be announced with their awards and scholarships, and pick up their diplomas. A photo will also be taken on the stage.
MISD will provide a slide show and a surprise at the end of the ceremony and the entire graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook and recorded. If the ceremony must be postponed for any reason, a vehicle graduation will take place the following night.
For more information visit millsapisd.net or the district’s Facebook page.
Peaster
Peaster ISD will hold its 2020 commencement ceremony at 8 p.m. on June 5 at the Weatherford ISD football stadium.
The gates will open at 6 p.m. and guests will enter through the home side area. Graduates will enter through the visitors’ side gates.
To meet social distancing guidelines, Peaster ISD will be limiting attendance to invited families/guests of the graduates. Each participant and attendee will present a completed and signed COVID-19 questionnaire to gain entry and hand sanitizing stations will be available at all entrances.
Social distancing guidelines will apply to seating during the ceremony and PISD will control the entry and exit to minimize social contact.
Poolville
Poolville ISD will hold an in-person graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on June 5 at Monarch Baseball Field.
Seniors will be limited to six guests and for family members, friends and community members who will be unable to attend, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the district’s social media page.
There will be alternative arrangements available for private, individual ceremonies for graduates who are not comfortable attending the in-person graduation.
Poolville ISD will follow health and safety restrictions during the ceremony, including social distancing requirements.
The district will release additional details about the ceremony and a community celebration parade within the next week.
For more information visit Poolville ISD’s Facebook page or poolville.net.
Springtown
Springtown ISD is planning to hold an in-person graduation ceremony at 8:30 p.m. on May 29 at Porcupine Stadium.
Graduates will be limited to inviting four guests to the ceremony and specific information about expectations and restrictions will be sent to students and parents at a later date. A drawing will be held for guests’ seating assignments to maintain social distancing on arrival, during the ceremony and while exiting.
Seniors who wish to have their diploma delivered directly to their homes will be accommodated.
For more information visit the Springtown ISD Facebook page or springtownisd.net.
Trinity Christian
Trinity Christian Academy has tentatively scheduled its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. on June 20 at North Side Baptist Church in Weatherford.
A reception will be held following the graduation ceremony at TCA Barber Gym.
For more information visit the Trinity Christian Academy Facebook page or www.tcaeagles.org.
Victory Baptist
Victory Baptist Academy will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on June 1 at Heritage Park in Weatherford.
The ceremony will be invitation only in order to keep attendance low and follow social distancing requirements.
Weatherford ISD
Weatherford ISD is planning to hold an in-person high school graduation ceremony on the evening of June 13 at Kangaroo Stadium.
WISD is continuing to work out details, but asks parents and students to save the date. In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be moved to the evening of June 14.
Each senior will be provided a certain number of tickets to limit capacity and maintain social distancing requirements. WISD is also planning to live-stream the ceremony for those who will be unable to attend.
For more information visit weatherfordisd.com.
Weatherford Christian
Weatherford Christian School will hold an in-person graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. on June 7 at the Weatherford College baseball facility.
The school will be following all of the outdoor graduation protocols set by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.