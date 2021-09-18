The Parker County Camera Club’s members took home a total of 23 awards at the State Fair of Texas 2021 competition.
The Professional Color Portrait Class was swept by the Parker County club, and those members were also recipients of both of the coveted Best-of-Show titles in the Professional Division.
Caroline Mitchell Vaughn, of Perrin, won Best Of Show in the Professional Black and White Class.
Jovelyn Roden, of Santo, won Best of Show in the Professional Color Class.
Other winners include:
Adult Division awards
• Class K100, animal/wildlife in color, Tisha Babineaux, Honorable Mention
• Class K104, flora (close ups) in color, Joe M. Badillo IV, Honorable Mention
• Class K117, scenery (landscapes/waterscapes) in color, Will Chaney, Honorable Mention.
• Class K119, Architectural Features, Buildings, and Monuments in color, Honorable Mention- Will Chaney
• Class K128, Landscapes Other Than Texas in color, Honorable Mention- Will Chaney
Professional/Teachers Division Awards:
• Class K142, Animal Portraits in color, Honorable Mention- Caroline Vaughn Photography, LLC
• Class K142, Animal Portraits in color, 3rd Place- Jovelyn Roden Photography , TTT Ranch
• Class K143, Portraits (Adults) in color, 2nd Place- Caroline Vaughn Photography, LLC
• Class K144, Portraits (Childrens) in color, Honorable Mention- Saleta Lawrence, Gypsy-Fern-Photography
• Class K144, Portraits (Childrens) in color, Honorable Mention- Mitzi Music Ames
• Class K144, Portraits (Childrens) in color, 3rd Place- Cristy Wise Photography
• Class K144, Portraits (Childrens) in color, 2nd Place- Laura Kellerman Studio
• Class K144, Portraits (Childrens) in color, 1st Place- Caroline Vaughn Photography, LLC
• Class K146, Any Subject in color, 1st Place- Jovelyn Roden Photography, TTT Ranch
• Class K147, Animal Portraits in b&w, 1st Place- Caroline Vaughn Photography, LLC
• Class K148, Portraits (Adults) in b&w, 3rd Pace- Cristy Wise Photography
• Class K148, Portraits (Adults) in b&w, 2nd Pace- Saleta Lawrence, Gypsy-Fern-Photography
• Class K148, Portraits (Adults) in b&w, 1st Pace- Caroline Vaughn Photography, LLC
• Class K149, Portraits (Children) in b&w, 3rd Place- Saleta Lawrence, Gypsy-Fern-Photography
• Class K149, Portraits (Children) in b&w, 2nd Place- Caroline Vaughn Photography, LLC
• Class K149, Portraits (Children) in b&w, 1st Place- Laura Kellerman Studio
• Professional Best of Show, Color- Jovelyn Roden Photography, TTT Ranch
• Professional Best of Show B&W- Caroline Vaughn Photography, LLC
The Parker County Camera Club is free to join, and meets the 2nd Thursday of each month at 122 S Waco Street in Weatherford. All skill levels are welcome.
The State Fair of Texas is held at Fair Park in Dallas and runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17. The winning entries will be on view in the Creative Arts Building for the duration of the event.
